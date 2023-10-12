Allen allowed five goals on 42 shots in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Allen and the Canadiens managed to force a shootout Wednesday despite being outshot 42-to-24, where a lone Mitch Marner goal proved enough to stick the 33-year-old netminder with a loss. Allen went 15-24-3 with a .891 save percentage last season. He's expected to split goaltending duties with Sam Montembeault to open the 2023-24 campaign.