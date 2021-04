Allen allowed four goals on 29 shots in a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

Allen gave up goals to William Nylander and Auston Matthews in the game's opening nine minutes and the Canadiens were unable to crawl back. Allen, who hasn't strung together back-to-back victories since early February, dropped to 9-10-4 on the year with a 2.56 GAA and .911 save percentage.