Allen turned aside 25 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Both regulation goals against Allen came in a five-minute stretch early in the second period, but he regained his focus after that only to be beaten by a great individual effort from J.T. Miller in the extra frame. Allen hasn't gotten into the win column in six straight starts, going 0-2-4 over that stretch, but on the season he still sports a strong 2.34 GAA and .920 save percentage.