Allen turned aside 36 of 39 shots in regulation and overtime and three of six shootout attempts in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Montreal held a 3-2 lead late in the third period, but Allen's defense left Jesper Fast unattended on his doorstep to bang home the rebound on a Brett Pesce point shot, sending the game to OT. Allen has been sharp overall since the All-Star break despite a lack of consistent help from his teammates, going 4-3-1 over eight starts with a 2.49 GAA and .923 save percentage.