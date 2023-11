Allen allowed three goals on 35 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

It was a decent performance from Allen overall -- after blanking Vancouver in the first period, he was tagged for three goals in the second before the Canucks added a pair of empty-netters in the third. The 33-year-old Allen falls to 3-3-1 with a .911 save percentage this season while sharing goaltending duties with Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.