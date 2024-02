Allen allowed four goals on 34 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

Allen allowed a pair of goals in each of the first and third periods as the 33-year-old netminder dropped a fourth consecutive start -- he's allowed 11 goals over his last two outings. Allen falls to 5-11-3 with an .894 save percentage and 3.66 GAA this season. The Habs are off until Wednesday when they'll host the Sabres.