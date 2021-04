Allen made 22 saves in a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

He was so close to a shutout -- Connor Brown scored a power-play goal at the 18:13 mark of the third to spoil the night. Allen went 4-1 in his first five starts this season and had fallen into a 0-2-4 run since Feb. 6. It's good to get him back in the Ws, but it was against the Senators.