Allen stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 preseason overtime loss to the Senators.

Allen and the Canadiens wrapped an 0-6-2 preseason Saturday on the road in New Brunswick, the province where the goalie was born and raised. It was Allen's third preseason appearance and second in which he played the entire game. He's expected to guard the goal next Wednesday when the puck drops on the regular season at home against Toronto.