Allen was the first goalie to leave the ice Monday, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports, indicating he'll be in goal versus Colorado.

Allen has lost four straight contests, posting a 0-3-1 record and 2.99 GAA in those contests. At this point, the veteran netminder could struggle to reach the 20-win mark for the fifth straight season, having last reached that mark back in 2017-18 when with the Blues.