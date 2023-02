Allen made 36 saves in a 5-1 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

The Habs went up 1-0 in the first minute of play, but it was all Maple Leafs from that point forward. Allen is 3-2-1 in his last six starts, but he has allowed four or more goals in four of those games. It's not really on him -- Montreal is 29th in goals-against/game played and his defense corps has seen a revolving door of rookies parade through all season long. Allen is a fantasy risk most nights.