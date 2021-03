Allen made 23 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg on Thursday.

It's Allen's third-straight loss in overtime and fourth consecutive. He last won Feb. 6. The Montreal net has been controversial for a while and Allen's strong play, combined with queasy play by Carey Price, had made it that way. But no goalie can be successful without strong offensive support. Use caution and weigh your options carefully -- the Habs are struggling. They will likely rebound, but this cool stretch hurts.