Allen will start Monday's game in Calgary, Pat Steinberg of Flames Radio reports.

Allen gave up three goals in Friday's loss to the Flames, then watched Cayden Primeau give up four in Saturday's loss. With Carey Price (concussion) still lacking a return timeline, Allen will start the third of Montreal's three straight games against the Flames. Despite their recent success against Montreal, the Flames still rank in the bottom 10 offensively overall at 2.68 goals per game.