Allen allowed four goals on only nine shots before being replaced by Sam Montembeault midway through the first period of Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Montreal simply got overwhelmed to begin the night, and while Allen couldn't be faulted on the first three pucks that beat him, a goal from a sharp angle by Michael Eyssimont was enough to prompt coach Martin St. Louis to give the netminder the hook. Allen's 3.35 GAA isn't in sync with his 3-2-1 record or .910 save percentage, but the latter seems more likely to fall given the .891 SvP he posted in 2022-23. Expect Montembeault, or even Cayden Primeau, to get the nod in the crease Thursday in Detroit.