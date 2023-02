Allen will be in the road crease against Philadelphia on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen has been sharing the net with Sam Montembeault over the last 10 games. Allen is 12-18-2 with a 2.47 GAA and .894 save percentage this season. He faces the Flyers, who are 27th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.68 goals per game.