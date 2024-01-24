Allen stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

Ottawa's final goal was scored into an empty net. Allen got very little help from his defense -- the Sens' first goal came when they won an offensive-zone faceoff while shorthanded, and Ridly Greig was somehow still left alone to scoop up a rebound in front of the netminder. Allen has given up at least three goals in all four of his starts since Christmas, going 1-3-0, and his 3.46 GAA and .900 save percentage on the season aren't helping boost his trade value as the Habs look to simplify their three-headed goalie committee.