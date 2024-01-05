Allen stopped 32 of 37 shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Sabres.

Buffalo also added an empty-net goal. Allen wasn't exactly sharp, but the first two Sabres tallies came on power plays and the Montreal defense didn't put up much of a fight in the third period as the game got out of hand. Allen has only one win since the beginning of November, posting a brutal 1-8-1 record with a 3.93 GAA and .885 save percentage over his last 10 outings, and he isn't doing much to boost his trade value.