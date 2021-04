Allen will start Wednesday's game in Edmonton, NHL.com reports.

Allen will get the nod with Carey Price sidelined by a concussion. The backup has solid ratios (2.52 GAA, .914 save percentage) but just a 7-8-4 record to show for his efforts, and improving that mark won't be easy against an Oilers team that's won four of its last five games, including a 4-1 decision over Montreal on Monday.