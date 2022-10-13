Allen stopped 29 shots Wednesday as the Canadiens opened the regular season with a 4-3 victory over the Maple Leafs.

Allen is hoping to rebound from a sub-par 2021-22 campaign. He retained the Canadiens' starting role during the preseason, but he will need to string together more starts like Wednesday to keep the job. Entering his third season with the Canadiens, the 2008 second-round draft choice had yet to play up to the standards he established during a seven-season run with the Blues. Allen is 21-32-9 since joining the Canadiens. In 35 starts last season, Allen went 9-20-4 with a 3.30 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.