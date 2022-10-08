Allen will be in the road goal Saturday when the Canadiens face the Senators, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

This will be the final tune up before the start of the regular season for the Canadiens as Allen gets ready as their No. 1 netminder. Allen was 9-20-4 with a 3.30 GAA and a .905 save percentage last season for the last-place Canadiens.