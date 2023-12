Allen will be between the home pipes versus Detroit on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen has started only once in the last five games, giving up four goals on 30 shots in a loss to LA on Nov. 25. Allen is 3-5-0 with a 3.59 GAA and .903 save percentage. The Red Wings have been an offensive juggernaut this season, as they are fourth in NHL scoring with 81 goals.