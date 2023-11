Allen will defend the visiting crease in LA on Saturday, according to Arpon Basu of The Athletic.

Allen has played only once in the Canadiens' last five games, giving up five goals on 44 shots in a 5-2 loss in Boston on Nov. 18. Overall, the 33-year-old netminder is 3-4-1 with a 3.54 GAA and .907 save percentage. The Kings are averaging 4.00 goals per game, second-best in the NHL.