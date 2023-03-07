Allen will be between the home pipes against Carolina on Tuesday, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports.

Since returning from injury, Allen has gone 4-4-1 with a .911 save percentage in nine contests. Considering his supporting case, the veteran should feel pretty good about securing at least a point in more than half of those contests. While Allen should continue to play the majority of the Habs' games moving forward, Sam Montembeault figures to get a few looks as well and won't be limited to just back-to-backs.