Allen will be between the pipes versus the Sabres at home Thursday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Allen has just one win in the club's last nine contests, posting a 1-7-1 record, 3.80 GAA and .887 save percentage. Samuel Montembeault continues to see the majority of the starts for the Habs, but the 33-year-old Allen figures to get plenty of opportunities, especially if the team opts to trade him before the deadline.