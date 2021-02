Allen will start Saturday's game in Winnipeg, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Carey Price is taking some time to work with goaltending coach Stephane Waite to try to improve on his dreadful .888 save percentage, so Allen will get a chance to man the crease while Price works on his game. Allen, on the other hand, has looked like prime Price this season, compiling a tidy 4-2-1 record, 2.14 GAA and .932 save percentage.