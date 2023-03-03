Allen gave up three goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Allen had won four of his last five outings before the Kings beat him Thursday. The 32-year-old gave up a pair of goals in a span of 1:03 in the third period, and the Canadiens' offense couldn't cover that damage. He's now at 14-19-2 with a 3.34 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 35 appearances this season. The Canadiens are back in action Friday versus the Ducks, so Sam Montembeault will likely get that start, while Allen could be between the pipes Sunday in Vegas.