Allen made 36 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Vancouver pushed hard in the third period to erase a 4-1 deficit, but Allen was able to withstand the onslaught and collect his third win of the year. The 30-year-old has been outstanding in his first season as Carey Price's understudy, posting a 2.02 GAA and .930 save percentage through four starts.