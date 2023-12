Allen will tend the twine on the road against the Panthers on Saturday.

Allen will be making his fourth start in December, having gone 1-1-1 with a 2.99 GAA in his last three contests. The Habs continue to rotate through all three netminders with Samuel Montembeault taking the majority of the workload and likely facing the Lightning on Sunday. Without consistent starts, Allen won't offer more than mid-range fantasy value.