Allen stopped 23 of 25 shots Monday in a 4-2 win over Toronto.

Allen turned in a solid performance against one of the league's highest-scoring squads, snapping his three-game losing streak in the process. The 30-year-old, who was making his fourth straight start in place of the injured Carey Price (upper body), improved to 6-6-4 on the year with a 2.49 GAA and .912 save percentage.