Allen stopped 29 of 32 shots Wednesday in a 3-2 loss to Toronto.

Allen got the starting nod in the absence of injured teammate Carey Price (upper body) and was greeted by an Auston Matthews goal just 54 seconds into the game. Allen settled in fairly well after that, but back-to-back goals by T.J. Brodie and Zach Hyman in the third period were the difference. Allen has just one win in his last eight appearances, going 1-3-4 during that stretch.