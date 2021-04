Allen allowed three goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Allen leaked a couple of goals late in the third period, but he was able to hold on for the win. The 30-year-old netminder improved to 8-8-4 with a 2.54 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 20 appearances. Carey Price (concussion) is expected to miss at least a week, which makes Allen the No. 1 for the Canadiens in the meantime. He'll likely start again Friday in Calgary.