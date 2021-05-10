Allen will start Monday's game against the Oilers, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen continues to work in a starting role with Carey Price (concussion) still without a return timetable. The Canadiens need one point in their last two games or losses by both the Flames and Canucks to secure a postseason berth, so Allen could clinch a playoff spot for his team Monday. Doing so won't be easy, however, as he'll face the unenviable task of slowing down an offense led by runaway Hart Trophy favorite Connor McDavid, who has reached the 100-point mark in just 53 games.