Allen made 31 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals on Saturday.

Allen was the difference maker Saturday, so much so that he earned the game's first star for his efforts. The crowd at the Bell Centre spent a chunk of the third chanting his name. Allen made several outstanding saves and thwarted Alex Ovechkin five times, leaving him goalless on the season. Great rebound effort for Allen, who wasn't at his best Oct. 11 in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.