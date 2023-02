Allen saved 29 of 31 shots in Montreal's 6-2 victory over the Oilers on Sunday.

Allen allowed two goals on 13 shots in the second period, but the Canadiens gave him more than enough offensive support to make up for those setbacks. He has an 11-17-2 record, 3.53 GAA and .892 save percentage in 30 games this season. Allen surrendered at least three goals in each of his previous seven outings.