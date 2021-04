Allen will get the starting nod at home versus Winnipeg on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen has given up three or more goals in four of his last five contests while posting a disappointing .896 save percentage. Since taking over for the injured Carey Price (concussion), Allen has managed just four wins in 11 games with a 2.94 GAA. Even with his recent subpar performances, Allen will continue to serve as the preferred option between the pipes until Price returns.