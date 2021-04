Allen will get the starting nod on the road against the Flames on Friday.

Allen will be making his ninth appearance in the club's last 10 contests during which he has posted a 3-5-0 record and 3.04 GAA. The 30-year-old netminder should continue to see the bulk of the workload while Carey Price (concussion) is sidelined, though a back-to-back could open up the opportunity for Cayden Primeau to start versus Calgary on Saturday.