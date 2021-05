Allen will get the starting nod at home versus Toronto on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Allen continues to see the bulk of the starts with Carey Price (concussion) still unavailable and will be making his seventh appearance in the Habs' last nine contests. Regardless of how well Allen might perform down the stretch, Price figures to be the go-to guy between the pipes in the playoffs, assuming he is cleared to play.