Allen will get the starting nod on the road against the Bruins on Thursday, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports.

Allen has conceded six goals in each of his previous two contests, posting a combined .636 save percentage and 15.84 GAA. In fact, the veteran backstop is winless in six straight, having posted a 0-5-1 record over that stretch. With only a few games left this season, Allen almost certainly will miss the 20-win mark for the fifth straight campaign.