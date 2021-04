Allen will get the starting nod against the Maple Leafs on the road Wednesday.

Allen will be between the pipes after starter Carey Price picked up an upper-body injury and didn't travel to Toronto. In his previous five outings, the 30-year-old Allen posted a 1-1-3 record with a 2.36 GAA. With a back-to-back on the schedule, the Habs may have to turn to Charlie Lindgren or Cayden Primeau versus the Jets on Thursday if Price isn't ready to go.