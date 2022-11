Allen stopped 41 of 43 shots in regulation time in a 3-2 shootout win against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Allen also held the Red Wings to one goal in three shootout rounds. This victory brought an end to Allen's recent struggles. Prior to Tuesday's game, Allen had surrendered 13 goals in his last three starts. He has a 4-5-0 record, 3.11 GAA and .907 save percentage nine games this season.