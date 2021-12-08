Allen stopped 24 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Allen and the Canadiens were positioned to upset the Lightning, who are third in the Atlantic division, but the Stanley Cup champions struck for two goals in the final two-plus minutes to leave Quebec with a regulation win. One of the goals was scored by former Hab Corey Perry, who Montreal chose not to re-sign this offseason. It was the fourth straight loss (one in overtime) for Allen, who has played well during that stretch despite the losing record (2.97 GAA, .918 save percentage).