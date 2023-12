Allen stopped 30 of 32 shots while taking a 2-1 loss to the Predators on Sunday.

Allen played well but lost his seventh consecutive game. Sunday's outing was his best of the stretch -- he entered the contest with a 4.63 GAA and .871 save percentage over the first six losses. The Canadiens continue to roll with a three-goalie rotation, which may not be helpful for a slumping netminder. Neither is the anemic Montreal offense, which has scored 14 goals to support Allen during his losing streak.