Allen stopped 24 of 26 shots in a 5-2 win over Philadelphia on Friday.

Montreal had a 3-0 lead going into the second intermission. Allen surrendered two goals on 10 shots in the third period, but that wasn't enough to turn the tide. He has a 13-18-2 record, 3.32 GAA and .895 save percentage in 33 games this season. Allen has held the competition to two or fewer goals in three of his last four starts.