Allen stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg on Monday.

Allen earned his first win since Oct. 28 after posting a 0-6-1 record, 4.22 GAA and .881 save percentage over his previous seven appearances. That's dragged down Allen's numbers -- he has a 4-6-2 record with a 3.43 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 12 contests this season. Perhaps besting Winnipeg will mark a turning point for Allen, but the Canadiens also have Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau on their roster, which makes the competition for starts fierce. As a result, Allen has appeared in just five of Montreal's last 16 games.