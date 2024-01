Allen stopped 32 of 35 shots in Monday's 4-3 victory over the Avalanche.

Allen was sharp Monday, holding Colorado to a single goal in each period en route to his first win since Dec. 18. The 33-year-old Allen had struggled in his previous two outings, allowing seven goals on 62 shots, opening the door for Sam Montembeault to strengthen his grip on the starting job. Overall, Allen improves to 5-8-2 with a .901 save percentage and 2.73 GAA this season.