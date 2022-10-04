Allen stopped 26 of 31 shots in Monday's 5-1 preseason loss to the Maple Leafs.

This was Allen's second preseason outing and first in which he played the entire contest. Fresh off signing a two-year contract extension, Allen is expected to serve as the team's top goalie in 2022-23 while mentoring backup Sam Montembeault and eventual replacement Cayden Primeau, who will be the primary goalkeeper at AHL Laval.