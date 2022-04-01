Allen made 40 saves Thursday in a 4-0 loss to the Hurricanes. He allowed three goals.

The ice was tilted hard at him all night long, especially in the second period when the Canes fired a season-high 26 shots. The poor guy was drinking from the proverbial fire hose. But Allen gave his team a shot. The Habs have come back to earth after playing above their heads just after Marty St. Louis took over behind the bench. They have lost nine of their past 12 games, which means Allen or any replacement will be hard pressed to earn quality points from the blue paint.