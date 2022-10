Allen turned aside 25 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

The 32-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period before Arizona finally got a puck by him, but it was still a strong performance from Allen in his return from parental leave. He's got two wins in three starts to begin the season, and with there being no hint of a return date for Carey Price (knee), Allen seems locked in as Montreal's No. 1 goalie.