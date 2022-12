Allen made 31 saves in a 4-2 loss to the Kings on Saturday. He allowed three goals.

Los Angeles held a 16-5 advantage in shots in the first and Allen did his best. He allowed two goals in a 19-second span, but then settled into a groove until the third period when Alexander Edler extended the lead to 3-0 at 9:12. The Habs did get a couple goals back later in the third, but it wasn't enough. Allen is 5-5-0 in his last 10 starts, and has allowed three or more goals in seven of those starts.