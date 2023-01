Allen allowed nine goals on 40 shots Saturday in a 9-2 loss to Washington.

It was yet another forget-about-it night for Allen and the Habs. The team has lost five straight games and have been outscored 16-4 in their past two games. Allen wasn't in net for the 7-2 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night, but he hasn't won since December 12 against Calgary. Since then, he's 0-5-1 with 26 goals allowed. Avoid Allen. This season is getting out of hand.