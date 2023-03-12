Allen made 34 saves in a 3-1 loss to New Jersey on Saturday.
He allowed two goals in a strong performance. He's doing his part, but a young squad in front of him hasn't been able to give him the support he needs. Allen's last win was Feb. 28, and he's 0-3-1 in four starts since then.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Falls to Carolina in shootout•
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Gets starting nod versus Canes•
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Starting in Vegas•
-
Canadiens' Jake Allen: Gives up three goals in loss•